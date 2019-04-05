Fed likely to stay patient after jobs report: analysts

The March jobs report is strong enough to assuage fears of U.S. recession but not so strong that it would lead to the Federal Reserve hiking rates, analysts say.

The addition of 196K jobs to nonfarm payrolls in March rebounded from the sluggish 33K in February, indicating that February was blip.

Earlier this week, some other reports also pointed to a strong U.S. economy. March's ISM manufacturing index improved and February construction spending rose more than expected.

"You have strong growth but not necessarily enough to force a market repricing toward a more hawkish Fed," said Brian Daingerfield, NatWest's head of G10 foreign exchange.

That can allow the Fed to retain its patient stance.

Previously: Trump calls for quantitative easing (April 5)

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FIBR, USTB