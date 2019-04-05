Davidson sees Fitbit positives in Snap partnership

Teaming up with Snap offers another way for Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) to increase customer engagement, D.A. Davidson says in an update.

The companies announced a Bitmoji clock face integration for Fitbit devices based on the Snap Kit developer platform, which allows third parties to integrate Snapchat features.

That points to increased investment in personalized features, and any increase in engagement will drive better data and a more enjoyable experience for Fitbit users, analyst Tom Forte writes -- not to mention the potential to drive Snap's younger audience toward Fitbit's brand. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm reiterated its Buy rating and $7 price target, implying 17.3% upside.