Eni audits in slander case could prompt management changes - Reuters

Eni (E +0.5% ) has carried out internal audits in a case revolving around a Nigeria corruption scandal that could prompt some management changes at the company, Reuters reports.

Eni and Royal Dutch Shell are on trial for allegedly paying $1.1B in bribes to buy Nigeria’s OPL 245 offshore oilfield in 2011, and Italian prosecutors last year opened a separate case involving allegations that certain Eni managers had a role in exploiting false statements to discredit and slander witnesses involved in the main case.

Eni had conducted at least two audits on the case concerning alleged false statements and sought legal opinions from outside lawyers, according to the report.