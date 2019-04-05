New York Fed sees slower growth this year

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York trims its forecast for 2019 real GDP to ~2% from the 2.5% growth it had forecast last year, as global growth and consumer and business spending slows.

Sees residential investment increasing this year supported by lower mortgage rates, and reversing from a decline in 2018; sees business investment lower than last year's.

Notes that financial conditions have eased after a "marked tightening" in Q4 2018, but on balance remain tighter than they were for most of last year.

Expects unemployment to stay near 3.75% through the year and underlying inflation, as measured by core PCE price index, near the FOMC's longer-run objective of 2%.

Sees 2020 real GDP moderating slightly from 2019.

In 2020, the New York Fed sees unemployment near 3.75% for much of the year, but beginning to rise toward the end of 2020; inflation seen rising slightly above 2%.