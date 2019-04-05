FERC approvals for Transco pipeline projects rejected by D.C. appeals court

Challenges from New York and North Carolina regulators to federal approvals for three Transco gas pipeline projects fell through after the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit found that the agencies do not have standing to dispute the gas transportation rates at issue.

The state regulators asked the court to set aside Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders granting Natural Gas Act certificates to three projects developed by Williams' (WMB +1.2% ) Transco pipeline subsidiary: the 1.7B cf/day Atlantic Sunrise expansion, the 448M cf/day Dalton expansion and the 250M cf/day Virginia Southside II expansion.

The court said the state commissions did not show that gas flowing through the Atlantic Sunrise project actually would enter their states or that gas consumers in their states would pay more for gas as a result of the project, and they offered "no evidence of injury" connected to the Dalton expansion or Virginia Southside expansion.