VERB Technology lists on the Nasdaq Capital Market and prices $20M public offering

VERB Technology (OTCQB:VRRB) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ~6.39M units at a combined public offering price of $3.13/unit.

The warrants will have an initial per-share exercise price of $3.443, subject to customary adjustment.

The gross proceeds to VERB from this offering are expected to be ~$20M, plus an over-allotment of up to $3M of additional gross proceeds.

The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.