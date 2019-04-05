Some Mongolia lawmakers want to scrap 2015 Oyu Tolgoi expansion deal

A group of Mongolian legislators recommends one of the agreements underpinning Rio Tinto’s (RIO +0.2% ) Oyu Tolgoi copper mine should be scrapped and another changed, adding to the project’s political problems.

The original 2009 Oyu Tolgoi investment deal granted 34% of the project to the Mongolian government and 66% to what has become Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -4.3% ) and majority-owned by Rio Tinto, and nationalist politicians have repeatedly called for the deal to be adjusted in Mongolia’s favor.

The head of a parliamentary working group set up last year to review the implementation of the Oyu Tolgoi agreements said this week the group had concluded the original 2009 deal should be revised and that a 2015 deal known kickstarting the underground extension of the project after a two-year delay should be scrapped entirely.