Northern Technologies down ~5% on lower Q2 profitability and reduced FY19 outlook

Northern Technologies International (NTIC -4.8% ) says that amid slower than expected start to FY19 due to economic uncertainty, the company lowers its FY 19 sales guidance to be ~$58M-$60M (prior guidance of $60M-$61.5M)

Anticipates FY19 net income in the range of $8M-$8.5M, or diluted EPS of $1.70-$1.80, compared to previous guidance of $9.4M-$9.8M, equivalent to $2-$2.10/share.

Q2 sales increases 9% to $13.3M, as a result of higher demand for the company’s Natur-Tec compostable products.

Despite sales increase, the company witnesses lower profitability; gross margin compresses ~410bps to 30.3%, with operating down ~500bps to 13.4%

Previously: Northern Technologies reports Q2 results (April 5)