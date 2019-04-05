Stocks buoyed by solid jobs growth

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hover near session highs, while the Dow hangs onto positive territory, as a solid March jobs report eases fears of slowing economic growth.

The S&P ( +0.4% ), Nasdaq ( +0.5% ), Dow ( +0.2% ) in midday trading.

Energy ( +1.4% ) and health-care ( +0.8% ) sectors show the strongest gains, while communications services ( -0.1% ) and financials ( -0.02% ) lag the overall market.

Crude oil rises 0.9% to $62.68 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price rises slightly, pushing yield down almost 1 basis point to 2.506%.

Dollar Index is up 0.1% to 97.41.

Previously: Fed likely to stay patient after jobs report: analysts (April 5)