Stocks buoyed by solid jobs growth

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hover near session highs, while the Dow hangs onto positive territory, as a solid March jobs report eases fears of slowing economic growth.
The S&P (+0.4%), Nasdaq (+0.5%), Dow (+0.2%) in midday trading.
Energy (+1.4%) and health-care (+0.8%) sectors show the strongest gains, while communications services (-0.1%) and financials (-0.02%) lag the overall market.
Crude oil rises 0.9% to $62.68 per barrel.
10-year Treasury price rises slightly, pushing yield down almost 1 basis point to 2.506%.
Dollar Index is up 0.1% to 97.41.
