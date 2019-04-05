U.S. to push for EV supply chain strategy

U.S. government officials are expected to take part in a meeting set for the early part of May with automobile industry execs and lithium company reps to talk about a national electric vehicle supply chain strategy, sources tell Reuters.

Underpinning a growing sense of urgency in the EV industry, the U.S. only produces about 5% of the world's lithium-ion batteries and doesn't have the same level of access to lithium processing facilities as China.

Reps from Tesla (TSLA +2.6% ), Ford (F -0.2% ) and General Motors (GM +0.3% ) are among those expected to attend the meeting to discuss the EV battery supply chain, along with execs from miners Albermarle (ALB +0.8% ) and Livent (LTHM -0.7% ). North Dakota Senator John Hoeven and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski have been invited.

