Boeing studying 737 MAX production slowdown scenarios - Reuters

Boeing (BA -0.7% ) dips to its lowest levels of the day after Reuters reports the company is evaluating scenarios under which the 737 MAX grounding lasts several months and causes a slowdown in production.

Boeing assembles 52 737-family aircraft per month - the MAX represents the lion’s share of production, although the company has not provided exact numbers - and had been planning to speed up monthly production again in June to 57.

Boeing faces logistical issues in finding places to park the growing number of grounded 737 MAX planes as well as being responsible for all their maintenance costs since it has been unable to deliver the jets to customers, according to the report.