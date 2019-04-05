Communications Systems +8% as subsidiary Suttle sells its Futurelink™ Fiber business line for $5M

Communications Systems (JCS +8.2%) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Suttle, Inc. has sold its FutureLinkTM Fiber business line, including inventory and customer relationships, to PPC Broadband Inc. for $5M cash.
PPC Broadband, is a leading provider of high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The transaction was simultaneously signed and closed on April 5, 2019.
Also, Suttle and PPC have entered into a Transition Services Agreement under which Suttle will continue to manufacture products related to the FutureLinkTM Fiber business line until September 30, 2019, to ensure seamless supply to the customer base.
