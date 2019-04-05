Shell faces lawsuit from climate change activists hoping to cut fossil fuels

Environmental groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth launch a lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.8% ) in the Netherlands to force the company to cut its reliance on fossil fuels.

The groups handed over a court summons to Shell at its headquarters in The Hague, demanding it stop extracting oil and gas and cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

Shell's plans are "incompatible with the goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming” under the goals set out in the Paris climate agreement, the groups say; Shell says the case should not be brought to court, since it supports the goals of the 2015 pact and has promised to cut its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2050.