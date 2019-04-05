Online brands lift GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) says it recorded online growth of 17% in Q1 on a proforma basis. Total revenue was up 8% during the quarter.

Trading update: "We continue to see good volume growth across all major online brands and territories and we remain very confident of achieving our target of double-digit online NGR growth. The impact of soft gross win margins in Italy and the UK was offset by improved margins in other territories, demonstrating the benefit of both geographic and product diversification across the Group. In UK Retail and European Retail, improved sports wagering growth helped offset softer sports gross win margins. New B2 machines stakes restrictions were implemented in the UK on 1 April 2019 and we expect it to be several weeks before we can start to assess the impact. At this early stage of the year, the Board is confident of delivering EBITDA and operating profit in-line with expectations."