Singtel says its wallet network to be accepted at Changi Airport

Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY +0.7% ) says its VIA network alliance of regional mobile wallets will be accepted at Singapore Changi Airport for payments.

Visitors from Thailand who use AIS GLOBAL wallets, for example, will be able to make payments across all Changi terminals in their home currency.

Singapore sees half a million visitors from Thailand every year.

Singtel launched VIA in October; the network will soon include Thailand's Kasikornbank's K Plus and Axiata Digital's Boost Malaysia.

The VIA alliance wallets will also soon be able to make payments in Japan through a partnership with Tokyo's NETSTARS and its 100,000 merchants.