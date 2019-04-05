B&W shines ~55% on new financing agreement with B. Riley FBR

Thinly traded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises rises (BW +54.9% ) as it enters into a credit agreement with B. Riley FBR, a full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (RILY -0.2% ), for $150M term loan and additional $15M incremental facility

Proceeds will be used to settle and limit future liabilities on its two remaining Vølund European loss projects and terminate its obligations on an additional European waste-to-energy EPC contract, as well as provide the company with additional liquidity.

