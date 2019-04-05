U.S. rig count surges by 19, Baker Hughes survey says

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. surges by 19 to 1,025, following six straight weeks of declines, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count jumped by 15 to 831, also breaking a string of six consecutive drops, while gas rigs gained 4 to 194.

WTI crude oil maintains prior gains, now +0.9% to $62.65/bbl.

