Sigma Lithium announces a strategic alliance with Mitsui

Japan’s Mitsui agrees to invest $30M in Sigma Lithium Resources’ (OTCQB:SGMLF) Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil.

The trading house is pre-paying Sigma $30M for up to 55,000 annual tonnes of future battery-grade spodumene concentrate, over six years; the off-take deal can be extended for five years and gives Mitsui the right to buy a supplementary amount of 25,000 tonnes a year over 72 months, which can also be renewed for five years.

Grota do Cirilo has an annual production capacity of 240,000 tons of spodumene concentrate, beginning in 2020, and can be increased to 440,000 after expansion project.