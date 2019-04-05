No iPhone risk from 5G delay - Cowen

Cowen says that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) doesn't need to worry if it fails to launch a 5G iPhone next year since it wasn't a marketing focus and the tech giant won't be surpassed by competitors "quite yet."

Analyst Krish Sankar notes that the excitement around the 5G models from Samsung and Huawei is more focused on display craftsmanship and camera quality.

Cowen and UBS have both warned that Apple might not have the necessary components for a 5G iPhone in 2020. UBS suggested Intel's 5G modem wouldn't be available in time, which Intel denied.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and $220 price target.