Good news/bad news: Jobs rebound, manufacturing perks up

Overall, there appears more good news than bad this week, as the stronger-than-expected March rebound in nonfarm payrolls dominated headlines on Friday.

Markets seem to agree as the Nasdaq is on track to rise about 2.6% this week and the S&P heads for an ~2.0% gain.

The weak spot in the jobs report--average hourly pay only went up only 0.1% M/M.

Stronger than expected: March nonfarm payrolls of +196K beats the +170K expected and unemployment stays steady at 3.8%.

Initial jobless claims took a surprising decline, falling by 10K to 202K vs. the 216K estimate and lower than the 212K prior.

Manufacturing picked up according to the March ISM Manufacturing Index, increasing to 55.3 vs. 54.2 estimate and 54.2 prior.

February construction spending unexpectedly rose 1.0% compared with an expected decline of 0.2%.

Two data points declined from their prior periods, but still topped estimates--March US PMI Services Index slipped to 55.3 from 56.0 prior and 54.0 expected; February durable goods fell 1.6%, but was still better than the expected decline of 1.8%.

Weaker than expected: Service industry activity weakened as the March ISM non-manufacturing index of 56.1 trailed the 58.0 estimate and the March PMI Manufacturing Index of 52.4 came in just shy of the 52.5 estimate.

March ADP jobs report of +129K fell short of the +165K consensus, and the February retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.2% M/M vs. the +0.3% estimate.

Previously: Good news/bad news: Manufacturing slows, home sales rise (March 29)