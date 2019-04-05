Petrobras extends deadline for Liquigas investors

Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) says it will extend the deadline and adjust the eligibility requirements for the potential investors interested in participating in the sale process for its Liquigás Distribuidora liquefied petroleum gas subsidiary.

Also, Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister says he is optimistic about a deal happening by next week resolving the government’s dispute with the company over the transfer of rights offshore oil producing zone.

The government is expected to make a multibillion-dollar payment to PBR to resolve a dispute over a 2010 deal that granted the company the rights to extract 5B barrels of oil in the area that later was discovered to contain much more oil.