Triumph Group hits 11-month high on strategic alternatives news

Triumph Group (TGI +13.1% ) soars to 11-month highs after saying it will explore strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit and has engaged Citigroup as a financial advisor for its strategic alternatives review process.

The analyst team at Canaccord sees the news as a clear positive, although it is early to determine the outcome of the strategic review.

The firm notes the company also announced it has reached an agreement with IAI to transition all of the G280 wing production to IAI, also a net positive, as the G280 wing program was facing increasing uncertainty.

While Canaccord remains cautious on the stock, citing limited visibility on exactly how much value the actions can create, it thinks the moves are positive for a stock trading at just ~11x its $1.80 in guidance for FY 2019 EPS.