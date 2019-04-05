Energy stocks touch highest since November as crude climbs

Energy stocks top today's leaderboard, with the S&P 500 energy index up as much as 1.8% intraday to its highest since Nov. 12 as WTI crude racks up its fifth straight weekly gain - longest winning streak since November 2017 - and Brent crude closes above $70/bbl for the first time in five months.

Sparked by bullish U.S. employment data that eased fears about a decline in global crude demand and on expectations that an escalating conflict in Libya could tighten oil supplies, WTI settled +1.6% to $63.11/bbl and Brent closed +1.4% to $70.34/bbl.

J.P. Morgan analysts say U.S. energy stocks are poised to gain after underperforming both crude oil and the rest of the stock market.

Among today's gainers: DNR +7.3% , AR +6.5% , APA +6% , EOG +5.2% , APC +4.1% , HES +3.6% .

