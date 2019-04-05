TransCanada explores sale of Columbia Midstream unit - Reuters

TransCanada (TRP +0.5% ) is exploring a potential sale of its Columbia Midstream pipeline unit in a deal that could value the business at ~$1B, Reuters reports.

Columbia Midstream’s assets include four gathering systems and a pipeline in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, and generates ~$100M in annual EBITDA.

TRP also is seeking to sell a package of mineral rights in the eastern U.S. Appalachian region, which would raise further cash for the company, according to the report.

TRP wants to offload parts of its infrastructure to help finance $8B it has earmarked to spend on new projects in 2019, such as the Coastal GasLink system and the Keystone XL pipeline, which likely would generate higher returns than the legacy assets.