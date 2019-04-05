BofAML sees S&P reaching peak in Q2

The S&P 500 is poised to top out at over 3,000 in Q2 predicts Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report that showed more cash fleeing global equities this week.
Investors pulled $7.7B from stocks in the week ended April 3 and added $11.4B to bond funds, the report said, citing EPFR data.
$7.5B flowed into investment-grade bond funds, $1.3B into high-yield bonds, and $1.3B into emerging market debt funds.
By contrast, $2.6B flowed out of European equities and $1.6B out of U.S. stocks.
BofAML strategists expect banks and oil stocks to fuel the S&P rise to all-time highs in Q2. Its current high, set in September, is 2,940.
ETFs: SPY, VOO, HYG, SH, JNK, SDS, IVV, SSO, LQD, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, DHY, VFINX, HIX, EAD
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox