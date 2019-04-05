Gulfport Energy cut at Oppenheimer, with no earnings growth seen to 2020

Gulfport Energy (GPOR +1.2% ) moves higher on a strong day for oil and gas names, even after Oppenheimer downgrades shares to Perform from Outperform and removes its $14 price target, seeing no earnings growth for the company out to 2020.

Oppenheimer forecasts ~$200M of free cash flow in both 2019 and 2020 and EBITDA of $925M-$950M, with a narrow range for earnings because swaps cover virtually all of estimated 2019 natural gas production, but these swaps limit 2019 earnings upside if natural gas prices improve.

The firm says it struggles to find value even with GPOR shares just $1 above their 10-year low, and amid a lack of deleveraging or earnings and production growth, it expects GPOR to remain range-bound unless a medium-term growth strategy emerges or natural gas prices rally.