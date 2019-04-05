Justice Dept. argues court shouldn't decide buyer of Fox RSNs

In the ongoing background work around Disney's (NYSE:DIS) forced divestiture of the 22 regional sports networks it's taken on in the $71B Twenty-First Century Fox deal (FOX, FOXA), the DOJ is pushing back against a suggestion that a federal court should help dictate the eventual buyer.

When the remedy was published in the Federal Register, it drew only one complaint, Eriq Gardner notes: from the American Cable Association (a trade group representing independent operators).

Letting the RSNs go to another big broadcaster like CBS or NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) would "create a new and equally significant antitrust problem," the ACA said, pushing the court to take a heavy hand in deciding who would end up with the nets.

The DOJ urged the court to reject the ACA's plan: "Approving divestiture buyers is the type of action that is properly within the United States’ discretion."

