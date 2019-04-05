Engie-led group to buy Petrobras' TAG gas pipeline unit for $9B - Bloomberg

Petrobras (PBR +2.1% ) agrees to sell its TAG natural gas pipeline network to a consortium led by France’s Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) for ~$9B, Bloomberg News reports.

The Engie consortium, which also includes Canada’s Caisse de Dépôt e Placement du Québec, beat out two competing groups led by Itausa Investimentos Itau and EIG Global Energy Partners with Mubadala Investment, according to the report.

Reuters reported earlier this week that PBR had accepted final bids for TAG, which likely will be the company's largest divestiture in its asset sales program.