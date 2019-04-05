Consumer credit rise moderates in February

Consumer credit in February rose by $15.2B M/M less than the expected increase of $17.5B, according to the monthly report from the Federal Reserve.

The percentage increase of 4.5% (annual rate) moderated from 5.3% in January, but is up from 4.2% in December; the January number was revised upward from 5.1%.

Revolving credit, which includes credit card debt, rose by $35.4B vs. $31.4B in January, while non-revolving debt, which includes student and auto loans, increased by $146.8B vs. $181.2B in January.

Total outstanding consumer credit totaled $4.05T in February.

The Fed numbers don't include mortgages or home equity lines of credit.

