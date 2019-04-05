Judge rules against Expedia in United fare data dispute

A federal judge has ruled against Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a suit where the company sought an injunction that would have meant United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) would continue providing flight fare data after a contract between the two ended.

That 2011 contract is set to end Sept. 30, and Expedia has accused United of trying to force renegotiation of the deal by threatening to withhold fares for flights after that date, which would freeze Expedia out from booking or changing tickets.

United responded that the limit would help consumers considering that the "coming divorce" would leave Expedia unable to serve them.

Some air carriers are looking to cut costs by encouraging travelers to book directly rather than through online agencies like Expedia.

Even if the dispute leads to confusion, there's no proof that letting the contract play out will harm Expedia, the judge ruled.