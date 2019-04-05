Boeing to cut 737 MAX production rate to 42/month from 52

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it temporarily reduce its 737 MAX production rate to 42 planes per month from the current 52 per month starting in mid-April, which will allow the company to "prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight."

The move overrides Boeing's previous plan to raise monthly MAX production to 57 by this summer; analysts had expected higher production would allow the company to make nearly 600 deliveries of the 737 this year, with the MAX comprising 90%.

BA -1.2% after-hours after finishing 1% lower in today's regular trade.

