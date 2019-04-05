Vornado pulls from ranks for president

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) names Michael J. Franco president and David R. Greenbaum vice chairman.

Franco was most recently Vornado's executive vice president and chief investment officer, while Greenbaum was previously president of the company's New York division.

Board of trustees intends to invite Greenbaum to join the board this year at the same time it adds an additional independent trustee.

The company also names Glen J. Weiss and Barry S. Langer as co-heads of real estate.

