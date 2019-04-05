Stocks edge higher after positive jobs report

Stocks continued their steady grind higher following the strong March jobs report that reduced February's weakness to an aberration.

"It's such a comfortable place to be in as an investor," said Jason Thomas, chief economist at AssetMark. "The unemployment rate is low, so that's going to keep consumer confidence high, but it's not so low that wages are growing quickly."

Today marked the seventh straight gain for the S&P 500, which gained 2.1% on the week and is now up 15.4% YTD; the Dow rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.7% for the week.

The S&P 500 energy sector (+1.7%) topped today's leaderboard on U.S. labor market strength and heightened geopolitical risk in Venezuela and Libya; on the flip side, the materials sector (-0.1%) was the day's only losing group.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, although they ticked a bit higher after the jobs report, with the two-year yield settling a basis point higher to 2.34% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.50%.