CMBS losses may pile up if malls don't refinance: Fitch

Commercial mortgage-backed securities that were issued soon after the 2008 financial crisis may see big losses if troubled mall loans aren't refinanced before they mature in 2020, according to Fitch Ratings.

Borrowers who decide to walk away from the property pose the biggest risk, Fitch analyst Huxley Somerville wrote in a note.

Finding a new owner "could be a long and lengthy process," he wrote. “When a mall goes bad, potential losses can exceed 60% of the loan amount and the potential for zero recoveries is very real.”

Fitch is concerned about 10 of 15 mall loans in CMBS deals they they cover and are set to mature next year. Somerville says only two of the the loans look solid, and it's hard to tell how three of them will do when they mature.

