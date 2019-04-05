CNBC: Advent, Goldman working on Nielsen bid

The slow-moving potential sale of all of ratings giant Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is moving onward, as CNBC reports that Advent International is teaming with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) on a bid.

Shares jumped on Wednesday alongside reports that two private-equity buyer groups submitted bids. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is working on a bid, CNBC says.

Nielsen has floated the idea of selling one of its segments (formerly known as "Buy" and "Watch") as an alternative to selling the entire company -- which would be one of the biggest private takeovers in years. Nielsen has a $9.3B market cap to go along with $8.4B in debt.