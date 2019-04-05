TransMedics Group on deck for IPO

TransMedics Group (TMDX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Andover, MA-based medical technology firm has developed a product that it believes is a better way to preserve organs destined for transplantation. It says its portable Organ Care System replicates almost-in-the-body conditions for donor organs outside the body which avoids the risks associated with standard-of-care cold storage. It perfuses the donor organ with warm, oxygenated, nutrient-enriched blood which enables a heart to keep beating, a lung to continue breathing and a liver to continue producing bile while waiting to be placed into the recipient patient.

It submitted a U.S. marketing application in August 2018 for donor lungs, receiving a major deficiency letter (MDL) in November 2018. It submitted its responses to the MDL last month.

In December 2018, it submitted a marketing application to the FDA for donor hearts and received an MDL last month. The company expects to submit its responses in H2.

2018 Financials ($M): Revenue: 13.0 (+68.8%); Operating Expenses: 26.0 (+15.0%); Net Loss: (23.8) (-14.4%); Cash Consumption: (26.0) (-12.6%).