Spirit Aerosystems says will maintain 737 deliveries at current rate

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) -3% after-hours following Boeing's announcement that it will temporarily adjust its 737 production from 52 to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April.

SPR follows with its own statement that it will maintain its 737 deliveries to Boeing at the current rate of 52 shipsets per month, as it seeks to minimize the disruption to its operations and supply chain.

SPR says it will store accumulated 737 MAX shipsets at its facilities, which will be transferred to Boeing to support their production plan.