Energy stocks seen rising if oil price holds at $60-$70/bbl, J.P. Morgan says

Energy stocks are trading at deep discounts to historical valuations, based on price/book multiples and other measures, and have the most potential for gains relative to the risks in the overall market, J.P. Morgan analysts say.

JPM says meetings with asset managers and other indicators make it clear that the sector remains deeply out of favor with institutional investors, who have been cutting exposure to energy to fund positions in other sectors.

Consensus energy sector earnings in 2019 are expected to drop 11% from 2018, based on a 1.5% decline in revenues and a 0.6 percentage-point fall in margins, but that's too grim given the sharp rebound in oil prices, JPM says, seeing revenue and margins starting to increase again if oil averages $65/bbl this year.

For exposure to energy, JPM suggests the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE), which holds 138 stocks in the sector and tilts heavily toward large-cap integrated firms, or the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Among individual stocks, the firm recommends CVX, COP, CXO, MRO and FANG, which it says should do well if oil stays at $60-$70/bbl.

JPM also thinks some pipeline MLPs should benefit from rising domestic production, including ET, PAGP and TRGP.