Spectrum Pharmaceuticals files to offer $150M in shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has filed a prospectus to offer $150M in shares, along with a mixed securities shelf.

The company intends to use proceeds for general purposes, including "research, development and clinical development costs to support in-development drug candidates, activities in connection with the launch of in-development drug candidates, including hiring and building inventory supply, making acquisitions of assets, businesses, companies or securities, capital expenditures and for working capital."

Authorized stock comes to 300M shares of common stock and 5M shares of preferred stock; as of April 2, there were 111.84M shares of common stock outstanding.

Sales agents are Cantor Fitzgerald, H.C. Wainwright and B. Riley FBR.