Boeing faces billions in liabilities as CEO acknowledges 737 MAX problem

Experts say the acknowledgment by Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg that a new anti-stall system in 737 MAX airplanes contributed to two fatal crashes could leave the company exposed to billions of dollars in legal liabilities.

"Based on what we have up to now and what the CEO said in his statement, it does seem that there’s a very strong case of liability," says Stanford law professor Robert Rabin, an expert on torts who has being tracked the Boeing situation.

Settlements are common in these types of cases, Rabin says, so that victims and the targeted corporation can avoid a long period of uncertainty and costly legal battles.

Legal experts also say passengers likely can file wrongful death lawsuits against Boeing in U.S. courts, even though the crashes occurred overseas; one family already has filed such a suit.

Boeing's crash liabilities could add up to anywhere from $1B to several billion dollars but it is an isolated incident that's "not going to cripple them," says CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore, who maintains his Buy recommendation for the stock.

"There's going to be severe liability related to lawsuits for the victims and their families, but as long as there's no malicious intent, if there's no situation where they knew something and they didn't act on it," the liabilities are manageable, Corridore says.