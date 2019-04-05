Starboard Value drops Dollar Tree proxy fight

Starboard Value says it's dropping a proxy fight at Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), saying it's pleased with progress on key initiatives.

The fund says it's withdrawing its slate of candidates for the board.

"We are pleased that Dollar Tree has announced its intention to perform a significant test of multiple price points at Dollar Tree stores," Starboard says in a statement. "In addition, management appears to have conviction that its proposed turnaround plan at Family Dollar is finally gaining traction as evidenced by greater than 10% comparable store sales at remodeled stores."

Starboard says it continues to enjoy constructive conversations with management, and it believes there's substantial opportunity for further value creation.