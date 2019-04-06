Judge to hold hearings on CVS-Aetna merger decision

The U.S. federal judge reviewing an agreement between the government and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) allowing the company to buy Aetna said yesterday that he wants to hold a hearing next month to hear from witnesses who object to the $69B merger, as he considers whether the deal is in the public interest.

The move by Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is highly unusual and threatens to shake up the deal, which was approved by the U.S. Department of Justice in October and reported its first earnings as a combined company in February.

Leon said he wants to take a week or so to hear from the American Medical Association and other opponents of the merger.

“Health care is a very high priority for tens of millions of people,” Judge Leon said in explaining his decision. “This is a matter of great public interest.”