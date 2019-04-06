Lyft accuses Morgan Stanley of supporting short-selling

Newly public Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) threatened Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) - the lead underwriter for Uber's IPO - with legal action earlier this week, demanding in a letter that the investment bank stop marketing a short-selling product that would help pre-IPO investors (who are subject to lock-up agreements) bet against the stock, according to The Information.

"Our firm's activities have been in the normal course of market making, and any suggestion that Morgan Stanley engaged in an effort to apply short pressure to Lyft is false," Morgan Stanley spokesman Mark Lake said in response to the report.