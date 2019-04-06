Venezuela, Cuba targeted for new U.S. sanctions

The U.S. is ratcheting up the pressure on Venezuela, announcing new sanctions on state-owned oil firm PDVSA as well as two additional companies that transport Venezuelan crude to Cuba.

Vice President Mike Pence, who will address the U.N. Security Council next week on Venezuela, also said the U.S. would increase its pressure on Cuba.

Despite falling oil production and a mounting economic crisis in Venezuela, Cuba still has been receiving shipments of PDVSA oil as an important part of its energy mix.

CEF: CUBA