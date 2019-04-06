How did U.S.-China trade talks end?

"The United States and China had productive meetings and made progress on numerous key issues" during trade talks from April 3 to April 5, according to a statement from the White House.

"Significant work remains, and the principals, deputy ministers, and delegation members will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues. The subjects of the negotiation included intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement."

Chinese state media said on Saturday that the two sides had made "new progress" in the talks and future discussions will be conducted in "various ways."

Beyond the pledge to keep talking, the timeline for a deal and a potential Trump-Xi summit remains up in the air. The stakes are high as failure to reach an accord threatens to rattle financial markets.