Trevi Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The New Haven, CT-based biopharma firm is currently focusing its development and commercialization efforts on a single compound, nalbuphine ER, to treat serious conditions that are mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. The most advanced indication is chronic pruritis (itchy skin), specifically, prurigo nodularis (itchy nodules on the skin). Topline data from a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, PRISM, should be available in H1 2020. If successful, the company plans to conduct a subsequent Phase 3 study to support a U.S. marketing application. Other pruritis indications are in chronic kidney disease patients (Phase 2) and chronic liver disease patients (Phase 1).

Additional indications in the pipeline include chronic cough in patients with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease sufferers.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 18.4 (+124.4%); Net Loss: (25.6) (-104.8%); Cash Burn: (18.3) (-128.8%).