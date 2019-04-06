No red lines in May-Corbyn Brexit talks

"There are no red lines" in talks between senior Conservative and Labour figures to end the deadlock over Brexit, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond declared, after the discussions appeared to stall on Friday.

"We go in to these talks with an open mind and discuss everything with them in a constructive fashion."

The dialogue hopes to produce a Brexit deal that might be able to command a majority in the House of Commons, but Hammond's comments could deepen the Tory civil war and Brexiteer rebellion within the party.

