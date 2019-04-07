Carlyle Group to buy 30% stake in Spanish oil and gas firm Cepsa - FT

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) agrees to acquire a 30% stake in Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company for $3.6B including debt, Financial Times reports.
The sale implies a $12B total enterprise value, roughly the same amount the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund sought ahead of a failed attempt at a stock market listing last year, according to the report.
Carlyle reportedly will get to choose at least two board seats, while Mubadala executive Musabbeh Al Kaabi will remain Cepsa's chairman.
