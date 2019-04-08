Pinterest seen pricing IPO below last valuation

Pinterest plans to set a price range for its IPO that's below where the online image-search company last privately raised money as it begins a roadshow today to pitch shares to investors, WSJ reports.

Pinterest most recently sold shares to pre-IPO investors in 2017 at a price of $21.54 each, valuing the firm at roughly $12B.

The stock is set to begin trading on the NYSE next week under symbol "PINS," as part of a wave of high-profile but unprofitable tech startups that are now moving toward the public market.