Crunch week in the Brexit process

"The choice that lies ahead of us is either leaving the European Union with a deal, or not leaving at all," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a video posted on Sunday.

She's already under heavy pressure to present a new plan on Wednesday night - when she meets with EU leaders in Brussels - and before then, she needs to make progress in talks with the opposition Labour Party.

Brexit is now formally scheduled for April 12, having been postponed once from March 29.

FTSE 100 -0.3% ; Sterling +0.2% to $1.3064.

